Zohran Mamdani fights against oligarchs in Queens as campaigns enter final stretch

Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, took the stage at a small stadium in Queens where he and two of the nation's leading progressives pitched his candidacy as a force to take on billionaires and "oligarchs" who have thrown money and support behind his opponents.

As the crowd chanted his name, Mamdani reiterated plans to hire thousands of new teachers, renegotiate city contracts, freeze rent for low-income residents, build more affordable housing and provide universal child care.

With early voting underway ahead of Election Day on November 4, Mamdani, a democratic socialist, is in an increasingly caustic race with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent candidate after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who campaigned Sunday in Queens.

Cuomo has sought to cast Mamdani, a 34-year-old state assemblymember, as a naive candidate whose agenda would damage the city.

In a radio interview Sunday morning, Cuomo argued that he is the real Democrat in the race while saying Mamdani's democratic socialism would result in an exodus of residents and businesses.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have supported Mamdani's campaign for months, including before the June Democratic primary.

On Sunday, they cast Mamdani as an antidote to what they called the creeping authoritarianism of President Donald Trump's administration.

Under the slogan "New York Is Not For Sale," the rally featured rousing speeches from religious and labor leaders, as well as state elected officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

The event was emceed by Sarah Sherman of "Saturday Night Live."

Mamdani recently received an endorsement from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a moderate New York Democrat.

Jeffries, in a statement, said he has disagreements with Mamdani but supports him as the nominee, adding that the party should unify against Republicans and Trump.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams abandoned his reelection campaign and endorsed Cuomo.