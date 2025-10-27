Afghan women's historic debut at FIFA Unites tournament in Morocco

A significant moment for the Afghan women following their debut at the FIFA Unites tournament, currently taking place in Morocco.

The team last played a match in 2021 before the Taliban took over the Asian country. They have been practising in exile ever since.

Fatima Haidari, the captain of Afghan Women United, felt this was a special moment for the team. "To stand on an international stage after four years, it’s the most significant moment of my life and (for) the girls, absolutely. And we are looking forward to being on the pitch, playing together, and showing who we truly are," she said.

For some, this is their biggest moment in their football careers, especially coming from a country that is ranked low by FIFA.

The competition features the Afghan Women United, Chad, Libya and Tunisia, playing in Morocco.

The match against Chad marked an emotional return to the global stage for Afghan women's football after nearly four years, and the first involvement in an international tournament for Afghan Women United, a name chosen by the players with FIFA for the team formed earlier this year.

The historic four-team event – a groundbreaking project pioneered by FIFA and a leading initiative in the sporting world – reinforces FIFA's efforts to promote and protect the rights of all women and girls to play the sport, pursue their footballing dreams and thrive through the game.