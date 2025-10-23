Janet Jackson honored at Gala of the stars, says she has no plans to stop dancing

Music icon Janet Jackson says she has no plans to stop dancing — even as she approaches her 60th birthday.

The pop superstar was honored with the Icon Award at the Gala of the Stars, an annual event organized by Dancers Against Cancer celebrating excellence and resilience in the global dance community. The award was presented by screen legend Liza Minnelli.

SOUNDBITE (English) Janet Jackson, recording artist: “This is such an honor for me and I’m really grateful. I’ve always loved dance — ever since I was five or six, dancing with my brothers around the house. They were my first teachers and choreographers.”

Jackson also took a moment to thank her family, her creative collaborators, and her fans.

UPSOUND (English) Janet Jackson, recording artist: “I want to thank my family for their entire support and love… and I want to thank God for giving me life and allowing me to continue to do what I love and still enjoy. In about six or seven months, I’m going to be 60 years old — and I have no plans to stop dancing.”

Other honorees included Ben Vereen, Debbie Gibson, Derek Hough, JoJo Siwa, Mandy Moore, and Anita Mann, among others.

The evening celebrated not only talent, but the enduring power of dance — something Janet Jackson says will always remain at the heart of who she is.