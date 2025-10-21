Sanae Takaichi elected Japan's first female prime minister after coalition deal

The Japanese parliament has elected its first female prime minister, ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

She replaces Shigeru Ishiba, who stepped down after the LDP’s disastrous election loss in July linked to a slush fund scandal.

The parliamentary vote came one day after the LDP struck a coalition deal with a new partner, the right-wing Japan Innovation Party. The pact is expected to pull the LDP further to the right.

Their last-minute deal came after the Liberal Democrats lost its longtime partner, the Buddhist-backed Komeito, which has a more dovish and centrist stance. The breakup threatened a change of power for the LDP, which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades.

Takaichi won 237 votes, just four more than a majority. Yoshikoko Noda, who leads the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan won 149.

The new coalition is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and will need will support from other opposition groups to pass any legislation – a risk that could make her government unstable and short-lived.

Deadlines

The new prime minister will need to hit the ground running: she’s facing a major policy speech later this week, talks with US President Donald Trump and regional summits. She also needs to quickly tackle rising prices and compile economy-boosting measures by the end of the year to address public frustration.

A protege of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi is expected to emulate his policies including a stronger military and economy, as well as revising Japan's pacifist constitution.

Despite being the first woman to lead the Japanese government, Takaichi has stonewalled measures for women’s advancement. She supports the imperial family’s male-only succession and opposes same-sex marriage and allowing separate surnames for married couples.