Fans celebrate across Morocco after Under-20 team takes home World Cup

Cities across Morocco erupted in celebration on Sunday night after the country’s win in the FIFA 2025 Under-20 World Cup final.

Striker Yassir Zabiri was the man of the match, scoring both goals in his team’s 2-0 victory over Argentina.

"We are very happy and proud of the Moroccan U20 national team, the Cubs of the Atlas," said Redouane Ouahidi as he celebrated with hundreds of others on the streets of Morocco's capital, Rabat. "They played a great match; the players were excellent. We want to thank the players Zabiri and Maama, as well as the coach Wahbi. Dima Maghrib! We are proud of this generation. My son also plays football, and I hope one day he will be one of the Cubs of the Atlas.”

It’s the first time Morocco has won the title and the first win for an African nation since Ghana took the trophy in 2009.

"I loved the atmosphere and I’m proud of my country, Morocco," said one young supporter, Chourouk Boutlaka. "I was thrilled by this victory, it’s a great win, especially since we defeated Argentina.”

Morocco topped its group against Spain, Brazil and Mexico and then advanced over South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout stages.

It was the first loss this tournament for seven-time champions Argentina, making Morocco’s victory all the sweeter for its happy fans.