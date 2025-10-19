GenZ protesters return to streets in Morocco after pause

After almost 10 days without taking to the streets, young Moroccans resumed their protests in front of parliament in the capital, Rabat, on Saturday.

Led by online youth collective, GenZ 212, they are demanding government reform education and healthcare, while tackling corruption and a cost of living crisis.

One protester, Reda, said the gathering was organised to unify their ranks and coordinate their demonstrations.

“It sends a message to the authorities. Even though we paused for more than 10 days, we are continuing, and will continue until our demands are met, not just in words but in reality,” he said.

“We want to see solutions that satisfy young people and make us feel that our daily sacrifices are worthwhile."

It was the first demonstration since King Mohammed VI addressed parliament 10 days ago following weeks of unrest.

But he did not mention the GenZ movement directly and his call for job creation for young people and improvements in healthcare and education left many of the protesters unconvinced.

"Whether this movement will bear its fruit, I think it’s very soon to tell. There will still be, you know, political changes that will come in the upcoming days,” said protester Naji.

“In politics there are a lot of variables that enter in the equation, and a lot of things can change. So, I think that it’s soon to tell but obviously the youth are hopeful."

Young people taking part in protests on Saturday said the movement has not lost momentum during the break, despite some reports to the contrary.

Morocco’s Gen Z-led protests have drawn inspiration from similar movements in nations like Nepal.