Morocco: more than 1,500 prosecutions after Gen Z protests

A local NGO said that more than 1,500 people participating in the widespread protests in Morocco demanding better healthcare, education and an end to corruption, were facing prosecution by authorities. The protests have lasted for a month.

For one month already, young Moroccans have been taking to the streets as part of the movement Gen Z 212 to protest against rising costs for education, healthcare and the authoritarian government in the country.

The Moroccan association for the defence of human rights (ADMH), a local NGO, said before the weekend that the protests resulted in 1500 prosecutions of people who participated in the protests. An estimated 1000 individuals are currently detained.

Those facing prosecutions are reportedly accused of having committed a variety of acts, ranging from "destruction of public property" to "organising unauthorised protests" or "violence against security forces".

Some protesters have already faced trial. The court of Agadir has notably held trials for 240 people and sentenced 39 individuals to prison sentences ranging from 6 to 15 years.

In recent days, the protests have become less frequent as the movement lost energy.

The Moroccan king, Mohammed VI, announced on 10 October that social reforms would be sped up and the government pledged to make an unprecedented effort of the equivalent of 13 billion euros on the 2026 budget to improve access to healthcare and education.

The ADMH has called for the release of all those detained and has demanded fair trials.