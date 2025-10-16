Morocco prepares for busy tourist season after record influx of visitors

As autumn draws in and temperatures drop, Morocco is preparing for a busy tourist season after a record influx of visitors so far this year.

The country welcomed 15 million tourists by the end of September, a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the tourism ministry.

This upward trend could go on in the coming weeks, as the mild autumn weather makes it an ideal time to explore Morocco’s cities and mountains.

"This period is considered one of the most important tourist seasons in Morocco," said Abdellah Ansikene, the manager of Riad Aicha in Marrakech, whose seven rooms are "fully booked."

Marrakech counts more than 1,500 traditional riads, most of which are located in the historic districts. They have become a major attraction for tourists and contribute to the revitalisation of the local economy and the employment of craftsmen and workers.

"Everyone's really friendly, it feels really safe and the food is amazing. We're really lucky to be here," said visitor Christina Boon.

Marrakech accounts for more than 35% of the total national tourism activity, with an average of nearly 10 million overnight stays annually, according to the tourist office.

This reflects the city's success in attracting a diverse range of visitors, but it also raises questions about the capacity of its infrastructure to accommodate this rapid growth.

"Morocco in general, and Marrakech in particular, have started developing infrastructure that caters to new segments of tourists seeking upscale experiences" like luxury hotels and fine dining restaurants for visitors with higher incomes, said tourism expert Zoubir Bouhoute.

This week, Morocco’s ministry of tourism announced a 75-million-dollar plan to expand tourism in Ouarzazate, the city known as the gateway to the Sahara Desert.