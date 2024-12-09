Welcome to Africanews

Morocco Sees Record 15.9 Million Tourists in 2024

Tourists congregate atop of the Ait Ben Haddou fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site, near Ourzazate,   -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHN MCCONNICO/AP2006
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Morocco’s tourism industry is celebrating a major milestone, with 15.9 million visitors recorded by the end of November 2024—marking a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to the tourism ministry.

November alone saw a dramatic boost, with 1.3 million tourists arriving, representing a 31% increase over the previous year. This surge reflects Morocco's growing appeal as a global travel destination.

A portion of the growth comes from Moroccan residents living abroad, who contributed to a 17% rise in visits. This influx added an extra 1.1 million visitors, highlighting the strong connection between Moroccans abroad and their home country.

Tourism plays a vital role in Morocco's economy, accounting for about 7% of GDP. It’s also a key source of jobs and foreign currency, making the sector essential for the nation’s growth.

To continue attracting tourists, Morocco has expanded air routes to key markets and is promoting lesser-known destinations across the country, enhancing its appeal to a wider range of travellers.

Morocco’s tourism strategy is ambitious. The country aims to welcome 17.5 million visitors by 2026, and 26 million by 2030, when it will co-host the FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

These targets reflect Morocco’s plan to solidify its position as one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

