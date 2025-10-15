Senegal, South Africa and Ivory Coast qualify for 2026 World Cup

It was a massive night in African World Cup qualifying and three giants stood tall. First up, Senegal. In Dakar, Sadio Mané lit up the crowd with a first-half stoppage-time free kick, then struck again right after the break. Iliman Ndiaye’s dazzling solo run made it three, and Habib Diallo sealed a 4–0 statement win over Mauritania. The Lions of Teranga finish top of Group B and punch their ticket to the World Cup in style.

Then to Nelspruit, South Africa made it count when it mattered most. Despite a three-point penalty, Hugo Broos’ men crushed Rwanda 3–0, helped by Nigeria’s big win elsewhere. Mbatha, Appollis and Makgopa got the goals and Bafana Bafana are back on football’s biggest stage for the first time since 2010.

And in Abidjan, Ivory Coast showed their class. Frank Kessie struck early, young Yan Diomande doubled the lead, and Amad Diallo’s late free-kick under the rain capped a 3–0 win over Kenya. Emerse Faé’s Elephants topped Group F and are World Cup bound.