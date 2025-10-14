Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Macron urges respect for Madagascar's constitutional order amid crisis concerns

Macron urges respect for Madagascar's constitutional order amid crisis concerns
French President Emmanuel Macron answers journalists as he leaves the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025. (Yoan Valat, Pool photo via AP)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed deep concern over the political crisis in Madagascar but stopped short of confirming reports that the country’s president was evacuated with French assistance.

“I don’t confirm anything today,” Macron told reporters during an international summit on Gaza instead emphasizing France’s friendship with the Malagasy people.

Macron warned that any breakdown in constitutional order could seriously undermine both national stability and international support, saying, “Madagascar has lived this before. And the first victims are always the people.”

He praised the engagement of Madagascar’s youth but cautioned against their exploitation by military factions or foreign interests.

“We admire them,” Macron said. “But they must not be used.”

France, he added, fully supports efforts by the African Union and the Southern African Development Community to preserve democratic institutions and restore order.

“France remains attentive,” Macron concluded, “and committed to Madagascar’s stability.”

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..