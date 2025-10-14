Macron urges respect for Madagascar's constitutional order amid crisis concerns

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed deep concern over the political crisis in Madagascar but stopped short of confirming reports that the country’s president was evacuated with French assistance.

“I don’t confirm anything today,” Macron told reporters during an international summit on Gaza instead emphasizing France’s friendship with the Malagasy people.

Macron warned that any breakdown in constitutional order could seriously undermine both national stability and international support, saying, “Madagascar has lived this before. And the first victims are always the people.”

He praised the engagement of Madagascar’s youth but cautioned against their exploitation by military factions or foreign interests.

“We admire them,” Macron said. “But they must not be used.”

France, he added, fully supports efforts by the African Union and the Southern African Development Community to preserve democratic institutions and restore order.

“France remains attentive,” Macron concluded, “and committed to Madagascar’s stability.”