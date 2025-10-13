US and Egyptian Presidents to chair a 'Summit for Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi chaired a high-stakes “Summit for Peace” this week, bringing together world leaders to support efforts to end the two-year-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The summit follows a breakthrough ceasefire and the start of a phased peace plan proposed by the Trump administration.

Israel has confirmed that Hamas has released all living hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian detainees, a key condition in the first phase of the plan. However, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty cautioned that the next stages will be “more difficult and more complicated.”

"President Trump’s continued engagement is vital. It’s his vision, and only he can deliver an end to this conflict," Abdelatty said.

Looking ahead, Egypt is calling for a United Nations Security Council resolution to authorize the deployment of a peacekeeping force in Gaza. Abdelatty stressed the need for U.S. participation on the ground and clarity around the mission’s mandate.

Despite the progress, major uncertainties remain. Israel has firmly rejected any post-war role in Gaza for either Hamas or the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, leaving the future governance of the enclave in question.