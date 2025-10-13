Trump lauds "historic dawn of a new Middle East" as 20 Israeli hostages freed

United States President Donald Trump hailed the return of the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages from Gaza and pressed for a lasting peace in the Middle East in an speech to the Knesset on Monday.

Trump enjoyed a hero's welcome as he entered the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem to address Israeli lawmakers and US officials.

"This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of the age of terror and death, and the beginning of the age of faith and hope, and of God," he said in his speech.

"This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East," he added.

Trump's victory lap took place as Israel and Hamas traded hostages and prisoners in observance of a long-awaited deal.

Also speaking in the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited Trump and pledged his own commitment to peace.

"Mr. President, you are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace," he said.

Trump's visit to Jerusalem was just one step of his Middle East tour, which also included a global summit on Gaza's future in Egypt.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us," Trump said during the summit, urging leaders “to declare that our future will not be ruled by the fights of generations past.”

The truce between Israel and Hamas remains tenuous. Parties have not agreed on Gaza’s postwar governance, the territory’s reconstruction and Israel’s demand that Hamas disarm.

Negotiations over those issues could break down, and Israel has hinted it may resume military operations if its demands are not met.

Israel's two-year ground and air assaults on Gaza have killed over 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

A UN report released in September found that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.