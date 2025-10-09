Relief and celebrations as Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of peace plan

There were celebrations in the Gaza Strip on Thursday after Israel and Hamas announced they'd agreed to the first phase of a US-proposed peace plan.

It is a major breakthrough in the war and comes just days after the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on southern Israel when militants killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 others.

Under the plan, Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

Even before the deal has been ratified by the Israeli parliament, Palestinians in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip celebrated and cheered as hope for an end to the two-year war came into sight. Israel's offensive against Hamas has devastated Gaza and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

"Today, there is an incredible happiness, spreading among all the Palestinian people, especially the people of Gaza (because) of our joy over the truce, the ceasefire. Hopefully, God will see our happiness through," said Um Mohammad Wadi, who was displaced from Gaza City by the Israeli offensive. "And hopefully, God willing this ceasefire will hold forever, the war will not return and we will live in safety and peace."

There was also relief in Israel, where the country has waited two years for the hostages to be released. Twenty living hostages are still being held, along with the bodies of several others.

"We woke up to a very hopeful morning, happy morning," says Tamara, a resident of Jerusalem "We hope all the hostages to come back as soon as possible. We thank President Trump and our brave soldiers."

Despite the relief, people on both sides are still cautious. Many details of the plan are still to be agreed, including the timetable for Israeli withdrawal, how to disarm Hamas and the future government of Gaza.