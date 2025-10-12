Madagascar: Soldiers join protestors as president denounces 'coup attempt'

Surreal scenes unfolded in the Malagasy capital Saturday as soldiers joined protestors marching against President Andriy Rajoelina.

The troops are from the same unit that helped Rajoelina take power for the first time sixteen years ago following nationwide protests.

They urged their comrades to disobey their commanders.

“Prevent planes from leaving the territory. And for those who do not join us here at the camp, do not accept orders from your superiors to shoot at your friends. Close your gates, stop listening to your superiors’ orders, and wait for our instructions,” said Colonel Mickaël Randrianirina from the elite CAPSAT unit.

The soldiers escorted the mostly young protestors to the May 13 square in the capital Antananarivo.

In a statement, Madagascar's presidency denounced what it called an attempted coup and called on the military to defend the constitution.

The protests which were prompted by frustration over electricity and water cuts have become the most important challenge yet to Rajoelina's rule.