Israelis remember Oct. 7 as Netanyahu slams 'irrelevant' Europe

Relatives of Israelis killed in a Hamas raid in October 2023 gathered in southern Israel to hold a commemoration ceremony Monday, on the eve of the attack's second anniversary.

They carried flowers and tended to graves of their loved ones.

Carmit Palty Katzir who lost her father and had other family members taken captive said she is hopeful about Trump's plan.

"I'm very optimistic and I'm very sad that it didn't happen two years ago. It could have saved us many lives. It's good that it's happening now. It's too late for my family," she said.

Netanyahu slams Europe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a blistering attack on European governments in an interview with Euronews, accusing them of having “caved in to Palestinian terrorism” and warning that recognizing a Palestinian state would amount to rewarding terror. Netanyahu said Europe’s stance — which he characterised as appeasement of “radical Islamist minorities” in their midst — has made the continent “essentially become irrelevant” on the question of how to confront Islamist violence.

Several European governments including allies like France have recognised a Palestinian state, drawing Netanyahu's anger.

Huge rallies in support of Gaza were held in several European capitals over the weekend.

In Italy alone, two million people marched in a general strike to show solidarity with Gaza.