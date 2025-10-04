South Africans protest, demand Embassy closure and Flotilla activists' release

A wave of protest swept South Africa on Friday as demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli embassy, demanding the release of activists detained during Israel's interception of the "Global Sumud Flotilla" and calling on their government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel.

Holding pro-Palestinian signs and flags, the protesters in Pretoria voiced strong condemnation of Israel's military actions.

Their central demands were for the South African government to shut down the Israeli embassy and expel its ambassador from the nation.

The protest was fueled by the recent seizure of the aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

Protester Nkrumah Kgagudi framed the detentions as part of a larger pattern of alleged violations. "What we are saying is that it's not just an abduction of individuals, but it's a perpetration of a crime committed against humanity," Kgagudi stated, echoing the sentiments of the crowd.

Flotilla seized, activists detained in naval operation

The demonstrations were a direct response to Israel's military operation against the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), one of the largest aid missions to attempt to break Israel’s long-standing blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The flotilla, consisting of at least 44 civilian boats carrying approximately 500 activists, was first intercepted late on Wednesday.

Israeli forces systematically boarded and took control of the vessels, detaining volunteers and transporting them to Israel.

By noon on Thursday, the Israeli military announced that all but one vessel, the Marinette, had been secured.

The final vessel was later boarded and brought under Israeli control, marking the end of the flotilla's attempt to deliver aid.

A governmental stance against "genocide"

The protests in South Africa are not an isolated incident but reflect the official position of the national government.

South Africa is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and has been a leading international critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

This stance was prominently displayed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide—a charge Israel vehemently denies.

The government's case at the ICJ has galvanized public sentiment, with many citizens urging their leaders to take even stronger action.

Further demonstrations expected nationwide

With public anger high and the government's case against Israel ongoing at the world court, the protests show no sign of abating.

Organizers have announced that further demonstrations are anticipated at various locations across South Africa in the coming days, continuing to pressure both the Israeli and South African governments over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the fate of the detained activists.