"The Life of a Showgirl": Taylor Swift's latest album is out

The wait is over for Swifties around the world. Pop superstar Taylor Swift's much anticipated 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has arrived. Fans gathered for listening parties across the globe on Thursday to celebrate the release.

"I've never been so excited about an album coming out," admitted Swift during a radio interview in London as part of the album's UK promo tour. "I think part of it is maybe the fact that usually when you put out an album, you made it like a year before. So your life can change a lot between when you make it and when you put it out. But with this album, it's exactly where I'm at in my life. I'm exactly in the same spot as I was when I made this record," she explained.

Swift began teasing the release back in August and fans have been able to pre-save the album ahead of its release on Oct. 3. Pre-saving ensures the new music automatically appears in a fan’s library the moment it is available. It is also a way for an artist to promote streams ahead of the drop date.

Spotify announced Monday that Swift’s album surpassed five million pre-saves on their platform to become the most pre-saved album in its history. The previous title holder? Her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

After keeping details of the latest album secret for months, Swift said she's excited fans finally get to listen to it. The new album features 12 carefully curated tracks.

Swift obviously is passionate about them all, but she admits her fiancé Travis Kelce has a favourite: "Opalite," the record's third track. "The Life of a Showgirl" is out now.