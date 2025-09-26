Mariah Carey returns with new album Here for It All, embraces “Era of Me”

Seven years after her last release, Mariah Carey is back with her 16th studio album, Here for It All. The pop icon admits she was hesitant at first, unsure if the project would come to life, but ultimately decided to embrace the moment.

“I was working on this album for so long and I didn’t even know, like, was I going to put it out?” Carey said. “Then I sort of focused and said, I’m going to make this my 16th album which I can’t even believe.”

Carey describes this chapter as “the era of me,” celebrating new beginnings while reflecting on past milestones, including the 1997 release of her iconic Butterfly album. “It was amazing but also a scary moment,” she recalled, referencing personal struggles at the time. “It’s just one person, we don’t care about them.”

The new 11-track album features singles like “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet,” and includes deeply spiritual songs such as “Jesus I Do” and the title track. “I had to put something spiritual in there, it’s just for me,” she said.

With a career spanning 35 years, Carey says this is her most liberating era yet, and she’s here for it all.