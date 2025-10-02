Issa Tchiroma Bakary: "Cameroonians are tired of the CPDM" [Interview]

You have served in several governments and held key ministerial posts. What motivates you today to run for the highest office?

I am the national president of the Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon. It’s a political party, and the vocation of any political party is to seek power. If, at a certain moment in history, you sense that the nation is in danger and that one must set aside personal ambitions and the party’s vision to come to the rescue of the country—then that is when the entire nation must come together and act in unison.

I realized that the President of the Republic was no longer exercising the presidential function, which is a full-time responsibility. I noticed this shortcoming. And as time went on, divisions began to grow within the government. The government stopped being an instrument in service of the Republic and became instead a tool in the hands of clans and factions within the presidency.

The issue of tribalism has cannibalized political debate in Cameroon and dominates the media space. Aren’t you playing on tribal sentiment to rally support in the northern regions? Many militants have quit the CPDM and PCRN to join your party…

You bring me back to the northern part of the country. That’s perfectly natural, because that’s where I was born. That’s where people know me. It’s easier, more natural, for me to be accepted where I come from. But let me remind you, from everything I’ve done and all the battles I’ve fought, that I was one of the founding fathers of the coordination of opposition political parties in 1991, and again in 1992, 2003, 2004, and 2005. This shows that my influence is not limited to the north—it’s national today.

Some consider you partly responsible for Cameroon’s decline. What arguments do you make to convince voters you’re a credible option?

Before the voters, I would say this: you must judge a man by his deeds, not by misleading words that attack his dignity.

Here’s what I say: while everything was falling apart, Minister Tchiroma remained faithful to his commitments. I will declare my assets as a presidential candidate, something everyone has been demanding. I own the house we are in now, and one in Garoua. I have nothing else, anywhere.

Let’s be objective: show me evidence that Tchiroma has done anything extravagant, or mismanaged public resources. Then maybe we could start talking. But today, I challenge anyone to prove that Tchiroma has ever been corrupt or diverted public funds.

Many Cameroonians want new leadership. For them, defeating Paul Biya means forming a coalition. Do you think you can achieve this with other candidates?

For the first time in our nation’s history, from Kribi to Kousseri, Cameroonians from all corners of the Republic want change. They want change simply because, after 43 years in power, they are tired of seeing and hearing the CPDM.

First, the results of this election must be a landslide—and they will be. That’s the first victory. The second victory is that the people must defend the results of the ballot box. You keep linking this to the opposition coalition. That’s why I began by telling you: even if the opposition were united, even if a single candidate were presented against President Paul Biya, there must also be undeniable results coming out of the polls. And beyond that, the people must rise as one to defend their vote.