FIFA strips South Africa of World Cup qualifying points over ineligible player

Nigerian player dribbles past South Africa's Teboho Mokoena (right) during a World Cup qualifying match, 9 September 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

South Africa

South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup have suffered a major blow after it was stripped of three points for fielding an ineligible player.

It selected Teboho Mokoena for a match against Lesotho in March when the midfielder should have served a one-game ban for yellow cards received in two previous qualifying games.

The administrative error is particularly embarrassing for South Africa given that its top soccer official, Patrice Motsepe, is a FIFA vice-president.

The country’s football association has also been fined $12,536, while Mokoena has been given a warning.

FIFA’s disciplinary ruling overturned South Africa’s win against Lesotho, leaving Benin top of Group C on goal difference.

And it offers a lifeline to Nigeria who move back to within three points of the top two going into the final two rounds of qualifiers next month.

Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, though the runners-up have a chance to win a spot through an arduous playoff process.

The World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. South Africa has not played at a World Cup since hosting the 2010 edition.

