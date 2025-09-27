Welcome to Africanews

Top cyclists gear up to tackle the Kigali Wall at 2025 UCI Road World Championship

Spain's Paula Ostiz Taco celebrates winning the women's Junior road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and EBU

Rwanda

Cycling’s biggest names, including Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel and Serbia’s Tadej Pogacar have been getting the lay of the land in the Rwandan capital, Kigali. 

They’re gearing up for the grueling test of the Kigali Wall ahead of Sunday’s Road Race at the Rwanda World Championship. 

Defined by its steep gradients and challenging conditions, the Wall is a central feature of the course, which peaks on Mount Kigali at 1800 meters above sea level. Tackling the Wall isn’t just about power but also resilience in tough environmental conditions. 

Riders have been grappling with the effects of the 27C heat, poor air quality, intense UV exposure, and altitude, all of which amplify the physical demands of the course. 

Evenepoel, who reconned the climb, noted the effect of altitude on performance: “You knew you wouldn't achieve the wattages you normally achieve. It’s all about going by feel.”

The circuit has been described as one of the most challenging in the history of the championship.

The men’s road race on Sunday will be the final event of this year’s contest. 

