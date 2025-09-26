Africa takes pride in hosting its first road cycling world championship

As the Road Cycling World Championships commence in Rwanda, the first time in the event’s 104-year history being held in Africa, riders like Uganda’s Ronald Yiga see more than a race. For them, it’s a long-awaited chance to prove their mettle, inspire a generation, and shift the perception of cycling on the continent from a poor man’s transport to a professional sport.

For members of Uganda's Fun Cycling Club, the proximity of the championships is transformative. "Often, these championships are held in European countries where we cannot go because we lack support from our governments. But now that it's in Rwanda, we can even take a bus to get there," said cyclist Aziz Ssempijja.

This accessibility allows athletes competing on vintage equipment against world-class professionals to finally share the global stage with their idols, hoping talent scouts will take notice.

Rwanda’s sporting ambition

The event is a cornerstone of Rwanda's strategy to bolster its global image through sports diplomacy.

The government has invested heavily in facilities like the $100 million BK Arena and is exploring a bid for an F1 Grand Prix.

President Paul Kagame’s administration views these events as a catalyst for tourism and international prestige, aiming to rebrand the nation known as the “land of a thousand hills.”

Controversy amid the celebration

However, Rwanda's sporting ambitions are shadowed by controversy. Human rights groups accuse the government of "sportswashing" to distract from allegations of repression and its alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Congo.

Despite these geopolitical tensions, the excitement in Kigali is undeniable, with streets filled with spectators and a palpable sense of historic occasion.

Pedaling for the future

Beyond the elite competition, the core hope is for a lasting legacy. "When young people see you, they get interested and inspired," said Ras B. Ssali, Chairman of the Fun Cycling Group.

For cyclists like Yiga, this event is a pivotal moment to showcase African talent, boost regional tourism, and fuel the growth of a sport ripe with potential.

They ride not just for victory, but for the future of African cycling.