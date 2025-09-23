New documentary “In Whose Name?” offers rare intimate look at Kanye West

A new documentary titled In Whose Name? is pulling back the curtain on six turbulent years in the life of Kanye West, now known as Ye. The film, directed by Nico Ballesteros, is currently in limited release across U.S. theaters and offers an unfiltered view of both the highs and lows of the rapper’s career, creativity, and personal struggles.

Ballesteros began filming Ye as a teenager, eventually becoming part of his inner circle. From backstage encounters with Elon Musk to candid moments with family, Ballesteros captured it all — often filming 12 to 18 hours a day. “Really he never told me to stop rolling, and I think it was just a part of our synergy,” the director recalls. “We both knew we were doing it for the right reasons, which was to tell a story and to follow it no matter what.”

The filmmaker says Ye himself insisted the film reflect both the darkness and the light. “We knew this was about the realities of genius, the realities of America, the realities of celebrity, the realities of fame,” Ballesteros said, explaining that he drew inspiration from films like The Aviator and There Will Be Blood when shaping the story.

While avoiding commentary on Ye’s most controversial public statements in recent years, Ballesteros frames In Whose Name? as a broader cultural reflection. “Overall, the film … is really about confronting idolatry, both in culture and in politics. Ultimately, the film for me is like a Rorschach test — a way to start a conversation.”

Ballesteros screened an early cut for Ye at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. He describes the moment as deeply emotional for both. “He said that it was deep, like looking back on his life as if he was dead. For the both of us it was like a scrapbook of our shared experience. We just sat there in silence for a moment, like, wow, that was quite the journey.”

In Whose Name? is produced by AMSI Entertainment and is now playing in select theaters.