Botswana honors historic win with new holiday for first gold in World Athletics

The Botswana President has declared yet another holiday to celebrate the country's first gold medal in the World Athletics Competition.

While speaking in New York, where he is attending the United Nations' 80th General Assembly, President Duma Gideon Boko lauded his athletes mainly for their resilience, self-belief, and behind-the-scenes hard work.

Boka designated September 29th as a public holiday to commemorate the country's victory. The celebration will take place just a day before the nation celebrates its Independence Day on 30th September.

Botswana clinched the gold medal in Tokyo in the 4x400m race, marking its first in the history of the World Athletics Championships—a landmark moment that has captured national attention and placed the country in the global sports spotlight.

The ten-time world champions, the U.S. team, came second, while South Africa came in third.

Botswana's team comprised Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, and Busang Collen Kebinatshipi in a rain-soaked race.