UNFPA Chief visits Ivory Coast, praises progress amid ongoing health challenges

The head of the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita, has arrived in Ivory Coast for a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening the agency’s partnership with the West African nation.

“Ivory Coast is the first country I am visiting, because you are a beacon of hope for this region,” said Keita. “The results achieved here, at the socio-economic level, are very significant.”

Despite notable progress, the country continues to face urgent challenges in sexual and reproductive health and rights, including high maternal mortality, limited contraceptive access, and a high rate of adolescent pregnancies.

“It’s about ensuring that young girls and boys can access reproductive health services—because when they do, there will be fewer early and unintended pregnancies,” Keita emphasized. “Girls will be able to stay in school longer and have greater opportunities for work.”

UNFPA’s partnership with the government has already contributed to measurable gains. Maternal mortality dropped from 614 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2012 to 385 in 2021. Over the same period, the use of modern contraceptives increased from 12.5 percent to 18 percent.