DRC: former President Joseph Kabila's trial verdict due this Friday

In a dramatic turn of events, the High Military Court in Kinshasa has set Friday as its verdict in the historic war crimes trial of former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila which was delayed to grant prosecutors time to present new evidence that could link him to the financing of the M23 rebel group.

Judges presiding over the highly charged trial announced the one-week delay this past Friday.

The adjournment came after state lawyers requested additional time to evaluate newly submitted evidence.

This evidence reportedly includes witness testimonies and financial documents that prosecutors claim will directly trace the flow of funds from Kabila to the Rwanda-backed M23 paramilitary group.

The court deemed this new material admissible, pushing the final decision to next week.

Grave charges and a call for the death penalty

Kabila, who ruled the DRC for 18 years until 2019, faces a litany of severe charges. These include treason, complicity with M23, crimes against humanity, murder, rape, and extensive corruption.

The military auditor general has urged the court to impose a death sentence.

A significant and controversial aspect of the prosecution's case is the claim regarding Kabila's nationality, with lawyers requesting treason charges be reclassified as espionage based on allegations that he is Rwandan.

Kabila’s defiance and claims of political motives

The former leader, who has been living in exile and is currently being tried in absentia, has vehemently denied all accusations.

In a public statement released via YouTube, Kabila condemned the trial as a “politically motivated” instrument of oppression orchestrated by the government of his successor, President Félix Tshisekedi. “This trial has nothing to do with justice,” Kabila asserted, framing it as an attempt to remove a major political rival from the national scene.

His supporters echo this sentiment, viewing the proceedings as a politically driven witch hunt.

A nation’s political fractures on display

The trial underscores the deep and volatile political fractures within the DRC.

Tshisekedi's government has taken a hard line against Kabila, revoking his presidential immunity, banning his political party, and seizing his assets following reports he returned to the country via an M23-controlled city.

The trial's outcome, whether delivering a guilty verdict or exposing judicial flaws, will have profound implications for the country's fragile political stability and its ongoing struggle against armed groups in the east.

The world now watches as the court prepares to deliver its landmark decision.