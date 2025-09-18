Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation

At least 11 of 14 immigrants deported by the United States to Ghana remain in custody in the West African nation — despite Ghanaian authorities insisting they have already been sent back to their home countries.

The deportees, speaking to the Associated Press by phone, described being held under “terrible conditions” at the Bundase military camp on the outskirts of Accra. They said those still detained include nationals from Nigeria, Togo, Mali, Gambia, and Liberia.

The group was first deported on September 6th. At least one deportee has since returned to Gambia, and two others are believed to have been sent back to Nigeria. But most remain confined at the camp, contradicting Ghana’s official line.

Ghana’s presidential spokesperson told AP earlier this week that all 14 had been sent to their countries of origin, but offered no immediate response to the latest claims.

For the deportees’ lawyers, the lack of clarity underscores what they say is a troubling lack of transparency from U.S. authorities.

Samantha Hamilton, Attorney for the deported migrants: " it's been extremely difficult to get any type of information from the US government about the terms of this agreement between the Ghanaian government and the United States government. In fact, we had to file a motion to the judge in the federal court asking her to please tell the US government to give us a copy of the agreement. So, there's been absolutely no transparency in this case, and there's been no justice for our clients."

Some of the men said they had already spent up to a year in U.S. detention before their deportation, and at least one claimed to have won his immigration case. Several reported being shackled and strapped into straitjackets on the flight to Ghana.

From inside the military camp, one Nigerian detainee who lived in the U.S. for 12 years told AP he had contracted malaria from unsafe water and poor food. Another, a 28-year-old from Togo, said no one explained why he was deported or where he was being sent.

U.S.-based attorneys argue the deportations are part of a Trump-era push that sidesteps legal protections for migrants who risk persecution if returned to their home countries. One U.S. judge acknowledged her “hands are tied” once the men left U.S. soil.

Human rights experts warn the deportations could put the migrants’ safety at risk, while raising broader questions about international protections for asylum-seekers.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.