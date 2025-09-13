Welcome to Africanews

Verdict in war crimes trial of ex-DRC president Joseph Kabila delayed

Former Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila smiles as he meets with religious leaders in M23 controlled Goma, Eastern Congo, May 29, 2025   -  
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Judges in the war crimes trial of the DRC's former president, Joseph Kabila, have postponed their verdict until September 19 in order to consider new evidence.

A last minute twist in the war crimes trial of Joseph Kabila on Friday, as judges at the High Military Court in the Democratic Republic of the Congo postponed their verdict by a week. 

The former president is accused of conspiring with the Rwanda-backed M23 paramilitary group and faces the death penalty if convicted. 

The delay came after lawyers representing the state asked judges to review new evidence, including witnesses testimony they say can tie Kabila to bank accounts allegedly used to finance M23. The lawyers also asked that charges of treason be reclassified as espionage, after raising doubt about Kabila’s nationality. 

The Court ruled the evidence admissible and postponed the hearing until September 19. 

Kabila, who led Congo from 2001 to 2019, has been on trial since July. He also faces charges of murder and rape.

He had been in self-imposed exile since 2023 but in April arrived in the eastern city of Goma after its capture by rebels. His current location is unknown and he is being tried in absentia.

His supporters say the trial is politically motivated. Kabila’s presidential immunity was revoked in May.

