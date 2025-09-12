Clashes erupt in Quito as protesters demand president Noboa’s resignation

Demonstrators marched towards the city centre, where the presidential palace is located, before being met by police.

Authorities fired tear gas as protesters gathered in a square, triggering clashes that brought the demonstration to an early end. Noboa, serving his second term since May, has introduced austerity measures that have resulted in thousands of public sector layoffs.

The government has said its priority remains fighting organised crime as violence rises across Ecuador. Officials did not immediately report the number of injuries or arrests following Thursday’s unrest.