Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali launches airstrikes in response to militant-imposed fuel blockade

Malian soldiers inspect armed vehicles recovered from Islamist militants during fighting to retake the town of Konna, at the Malian military base in Sevare, central Mali.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mali

In Mali, the military has launched airstrikes in the gold-rich Kayes region after al-Qaeda-linked militants moved to block fuel imports into the capital, Bamako.

The group, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM, announced a blockade last week, also restricting movement in the towns of Kayes and Nioro near the Senegalese and Mauritanian borders.

Since then, militants have stopped fuel trucks and escalated attacks on businesses including cement factories, sugar plants, and gold mines operated by global firms like Barrick and B2Gold.

The Malian army confirmed airstrikes and hostage rescues in Diema and Nioro. But the pressure is mounting: transport companies are halting operations, and roads are blocked across key trade routes.

Analysts say JNIM is trying to encircle urban centers and destabilize Mali’s transitional government by strangling supply lines and stirring civilian unrest.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..