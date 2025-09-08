Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam inauguration gives new hope to many Ethiopians

Many Ethiopians are looking forward to finally getting connected to the national electricity grid once the country's new mega-dam becomes fully operational.

Ethiopia's controversial Grand Renaissance Dam is being inaugurated this Tuesday, 14 years after its construction began.

Among those celebrating is 38-year-old Fanuse Adete. She lives in the Menabichu district, just 10 kilometres outside Addis Ababa, and raises her seven children alone. She sees the dam as a welcome achievement.

"Our daily lives used to rely on kerosene lamps and charcoal, which posed significant challenges. We would transport firewood to the market, selling it to buy kerosene and bread for our children," she said.

"With the completion of the dam, our entire community is now happy."

The project's construction began in 2011 with a $4 billion budget. With its 1,800 metres long and 175 metres high, it is now the largest dam in Africa.

It is expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts, doubling Ethiopia’s current output, part of which will be exported to neighboring countries.

The country insists it is a crucial development to help pull many of its citizens out of poverty.

"I am excited with the progress of the dam and we want to see more development. We also want more electricity to be part of our daily life and we're all excited as members of the community," said Addis Ababa resident Amakelech Debalke Gebre-Giorgis.

The project has raised concerns from neighbouring Egypt and Sudan over the potential reduction of water levels downstream.

But Ethiopia insists that the towering dam will not only benefit its more than 100 million people, but also its neighbours, and sees it as an opportunity to become Africa’s leading electricity exporter.

Ethiopian Water Minister Habtamu Itefa said his country has no intention of harming any other states in the area and called on neighbouring countries "work together for more investment. Let's join hands."

"This can be scaled up to Nile Basin countries—to Uganda, to Tanzania, to Rwanda, to the DRC, to South Sudan, to Kenya, to Ethiopia, to Egypt as well,” he said.

Despite the formation of a joint panel to discuss the sharing of the Blue Nile water, tensions remain high and some, like Egypt, have termed the move a security risk, saying it could lead to drought downstream.