Sudan floods rise amid Ethiopia’s new dam

Ethiopia claimed Monday that its recently inaugurated dam has helped lessen floods that have hit Sudan, as speculation rose over whether it has actually caused the deluges. At the same time, Sudan's rainy season, lasting from June to October, can lead to floods due to heavy rains.

Sudan on Saturday issued a flood alert citing rising water levels along the Nile River’s two main tributaries, the Blue and White Nile. Sudanese authorities maintained the alert on Monday.

The Sudanese irrigation ministry said late Sunday that the water level has been high for four consecutive days as dams in the area discharged excess water. It urged residents in the provinces of Khartoum, River Nile, White Nile, Sennar and Blue Nile to remain vigilant as floods may affect agricultural lands and houses.

Water levels are expected to decrease throughout the week, Abbas Sharaky, a Professor of Geology and Water Resources at Cairo University, said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD, Africa’s largest dam, to boost the economy.

The nearly $5 billion dam, located on the Blue Nile near Ethiopia’s border with Sudan, will produce more than 5,000 megawatts and is expected to double Ethiopia’s electricity generation capacity, according to officials.