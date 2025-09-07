South Sudan repatriates Mexican man deported from US in July

South Sudan said on Saturday that it repatriated to Mexico a man deported from the United States in July.

The man, a Mexican identified as Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, was among a group of eight who have been in government custody in the east African country since their deportation from the US.

His repatriation to Mexico was carried out by South Sudan’s foreign ministry in concert with the Mexican Embassy in neighbouring Ethiopia, the South Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

The repatriation was carried out “in full accordance with relevant international law, bilateral agreements, and established diplomatic protocols,” it said.

Rights groups have argued that the Trump administration's increasing practice of deporting migrants to third countries violated international law and the basic rights of migrants.

The deportations have faced opposition by courts in the U.S., though the Supreme Court in June allowed the government to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands.

It is not clear if Gutierrez and other deportees had access to legal representation.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said that he had a conviction for second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Other African nations receiving deportees from the U.S. include Uganda, Eswatini and Rwanda. Eswatini, in southern Africa, received five men with criminal backgrounds in July. Rwanda announced the arrival of a group of seven deportees in mid-August.