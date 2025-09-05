Senegal's Layene Sufi Muslims celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Prayers and melodic chants reverberated across Dakar’s Yoff neighbourhood overnight on Thursday to Friday.

Thousands of Muslims from Senegal’s Layene Sufi brotherhood gathered to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, a festival known as Mawlid.

“It’s a blessed night and we intend to celebrate it and then pray until the early hours, and above all hope that we will come for many more years to this holy and peaceful place,” said Mamy Niass.

Founded in 1884 by Seydina Limamou Laye, it is the smallest of Senegal’s Sufi brotherhoods.

Followers from across the country come to Laye’s seaside mausoleum where they sing and move their arms in unison, until the early hours of the morning.

“I've been here since 5 am to celebrate the Gamou (local name for Mawlid), as Baye Laye recommended. When people sing, I get goosebumps,” said Malick Ndiaye.

The group is known for its distinctive white robes symbolising purity and equality.

“We dress in white as recommended by our founder. This is so that no one can identify the poor from the rich, because this is a teaching that says we are all equal,” said Baye Modou Laye.

This concept of equality and spiritual unity is central to Layene teachings – promoting peace and harmony - and not only within the Islamic community.

It is a message that continues to resonate powerfully among its followers today.

Mawlid is observed across Senegal, with many observers making a pilgrimage to the largest celebration in the country in the city of Tivaouane.