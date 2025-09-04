Vladimir Putin calls Congo a "friend and reliable partner" of Russia

On the sidelines of World War II’s 80th anniversary celebrations in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo.

The meeting followed a major military parade in the heart of China’s capital and was part of Putin’s broader diplomatic outreach during the commemorations.

"We meet each other regularly. Our work with Congo is one of the priorities of our foreign policy in Africa. Congo is our reliable and time-tested partner," Putin said during the talks.

The meeting underscores deepening ties between the two countries. Back in May, Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov met with Congo’s Defence Minister, Lt. Gen. Charles Mondjo, to enhance military cooperation, calling it the engine of their "traditionally friendly" bilateral relationship.