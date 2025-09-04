KoBold Metals secures exploration permits in DRC amid U.S. mining push

KoBold Metals, an American company backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, is making significant strides in the Congolese mining sector.

On September 2, the company received seven exploration permits from the Congolese government, following a memorandum of understanding signed on July 17, influenced by the Trump administration.

The permits have been granted to KoBold Exploration DRC SA, the subsidiary set up for these operations. With these approvals, KoBold plans to conduct extensive surface and subsurface studies to identify potential mineral deposits.

Exploration will focus on two key areas: Malemba-Nkulu in Haut-Lomami Province and Manono in Tanganyika Province, both of which are rich in minerals.

At least ten mineral substances are targeted, including several designated as critical by the U.S. government.

Notable minerals on this list include beryllium, which is used in the aerospace industry, niobium, which is used in defense, and lithium, which is used in electric batteries. The exploration also aims to find coltan and rare earth elements.

These permits are valid for five years and will allow the company to assess the economic viability of the mineral deposits.