Kenya police finds five new bodies linked to deadly doomsday cult

The legacy of the self-proclaimed pastor, Paul Mackenzie continues to shake Kenya, as authorities uncover five new bodies linked to the deadliest cult massacre in history.

"Starve and you will meet Jesus", that is what Kenyan Pastor Paul Mackenzie allegedly told his followers before they died.

Mackenzie is the leader of the Good News International Church, which he claims to have founded after "hearing the call" from God.

The religious leader is accused of ordering his followers in south-eastern Kenya to starve themselves and their children to death so that they could go to heaven before the world ended.

On Wednesday, authorities uncovered five bodies buried in shallow graves near the coastal town of Kilifi after finding another 19 victims in the past five days of search.

Homicide detectives, forensic experts, and government pathologists have all been deployed to support the exhumation of 27 suspected mass graves.

Authorities believe the newly discovered bodies may be connected to one of Kenya’s worst cult-related mass deaths.

Kenyan police have arrested 11 suspects in the Kilifi murder case, who are all former followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Court documents show that the suspects stayed in Mackenzie's commune in Shakahola forest, central Kenya, where 400 members of his doomsday cult were found dead two years ago.

Mackenzie was since arrested on murder and terrorism charges and remains in custody awaiting trial.