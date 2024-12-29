Followers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to sea goddess for New Year

Followers of Afro-Brazilian religions have taken to Copacabana beach, paying tribute to the sea goddess Yemanja in a New Year celebration.

Dancing to traditional drums, and loading small boats with flowers and other offerings before letting them set sail, the faithful voiced their hopes for the coming year.

Among those who took part was Miriam de Oyá, who said, "we always ask Yemanjá to give us health, abundance, prosperity, that Yemanjá can bring peace, not just to us, but to the world, because the world needs peace."

Some who attended said they were proud to be part of an event that brings people together in a unique way.

Dancer Camila Ferreira da Cruz, said, “it's a celebration of life, it's a celebration of peoples, this mix that you don't find anywhere else in the world. I think Copacabana is a stage for celebrations, so we're here to receive only good things. May 2025 be much better for everyone.”

Among those who participated were followers of the Candomble religion, which was brought to Brazil by enslaved west Africans at the start of the 19th century.

Partisans of the Umbanda religion were also among the crowds. An Afro-Brazilian religion, Umbanda brings together African traditions with aspects of Catholicism and Indigenous American beliefs.