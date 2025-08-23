Welcome to Africanews

Fresh graves unearthed in Kenya near Shakahola cult tragedy

Graves where victims of a Christian cult are buried in the Shakahola forest, near the tourist town of Malindi, Kenya, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

More than two years after the discovery of over 400 bodies linked to a doomsday cult in Shakahola Forest, authorities have uncovered five more bodies in the nearby village of Kwa Binzaro, Kilifi County. In addition to the exhumed remains, ten human body parts were found scattered across nearby thickets.

Pathologist Richard Njoroge confirmed the findings during the ongoing exhumation exercise.

“At the commencement of this exercise, we had 27 suspected graves. Today we managed to exhume six. Of those, we found five bodies, and ten scattered body parts on the surface,” he said. “We have 21 graves remaining, and the exercise will continue.”

Homicide detectives, forensic experts, and government pathologists have all been deployed to support the operation. Authorities believe the newly discovered graves may be connected to one of Kenya’s worst cult-related mass deaths.

The bodies could belong to followers of controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie, who allegedly instructed his followers to starve themselves to death in order to “meet Jesus.” Mackenzie has since been arrested, charged with murder, and remains in custody awaiting trial.

Amid growing public interest, Kilifi County Commissioner Josephat Biwot has urged restraint and accuracy in information sharing.

“Please give out the right information. Do not distort it or create unnecessary alarm. Only share the truth of what we’ve found,” he said in Swahili.

