Pope Leo XIV, Jerusalem patriarchs demand ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Pope Leo XIV has joined the Latin and Greek Orthodox Patriarchs of Jerusalem in a powerful plea for an immediate end to the Israel-Hamas war, condemning the devastating toll on civilians and urging urgent humanitarian action. The pontiff’s appeal comes amid escalating violence and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where tens of thousands have died and hundreds face starvation.

In a strongly worded joint statement, Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III warned of an imminent Israeli military offensive in Gaza City, emphasizing that evacuation orders and heavy bombardments are already underway.

They unequivocally stated that there is “no reason to justify the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians” and highlighted the catastrophic conditions faced by those seeking shelter in church compounds.

The Christian leaders stressed that forcing malnourished and weakened civilians to flee south would be “nothing less than a death sentence.”

Pope calls for hostage release and ceasefire

During his General Audience at the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV echoed the Patriarchs’ demands, imploring the release of all hostages, a permanent ceasefire, and the safe entry of humanitarian aid.

He emphasized the need to fully respect international humanitarian law, particularly the protection of civilians and the prohibition of collective punishment and indiscriminate force.

The Pope also recalled the August 22 Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace, reinforcing the Church’s diplomatic and moral engagement in seeking reconciliation.

Humanitarian crisis worsens as fatalities mount

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health, ten Palestinians, including two children, died of famine and malnutrition in the last 24 hours alone, bringing the unverified total of starvation-related deaths to 313.

The broader death toll in the conflict has reached approximately 70,000, according to Palestinian estimates.

The recent Israeli tank attack on the Church of the Holy Family—Gaza’s only Catholic parish—which killed three and injured several, including its pastor, underscores the peril facing civilians and sacred sites.

Appeal for international action and moral clarity

Both the Pope and the Patriarchs urged the international community to intervene decisively to end the violence.

They rejected revenge and displacement as viable strategies, insisting instead on justice, healing, and the prioritization of the common good.

As Patriarchs Pizzaballa and Theophilos concluded: “It is time to end this spiral of violence... It is now time for the healing of the long-suffering families on all sides.”

Their message resonates as a call for conscience and humanity amid unrelenting destruction.