Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DR Congo, M23 rebels begin Qatar-brokered peace talks in Doha

FILE - Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Feb. 2   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

A new round of talks between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels is underway in Doha. The two parties are looking to reach agreement on how to implement a Qatari-brokered truce they signed last month.  

Despite that deal and an earlier one signed between Kinshasa and Kigali in Washington, fighting has continued in the DRC’s North and South Kivu provinces.  

This latest round of talks will focus on a draft proposal put forward by Qatar for a three-phase peace process. Qatar’s foreign ministry said it involves plans to create a mechanism for monitoring the truce as well as an exchange of prisoners.  

Ansari said the current discussions include plans to create a mechanism for monitoring the truce, as well as an exchange of prisoners and detainees. He added that the United States and the International Committee of the Red Cross were closely involved in supporting the talks. 

But Belgium’s foreign minister told reporters on Tuesday that the DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi had already expressed his dissatisfaction with the text. 

The Congolese government and M23 accused each other of violating the ceasefire. 

The M23 rebel group is the most prominent armed group in the years-long conflict. Its major advance early this year into Goma left bodies on the streets.  

With 7 million people displaced in Congo, the United Nations has called it “one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth.” 

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..