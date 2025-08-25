Venezuela launches nationwide militia registration amid U.S. tensions

Venezuela has begun a nationwide militia registration campaign aimed at boosting civilian participation in national defense, as tensions with the United States escalate.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced the initiative over the weekend, describing it as a voluntary mobilization ordered by President Nicolás Maduro. The effort includes training in logistics, strategic resource management, and civil defense preparedness. Officials stressed that the registration is not mandatory but designed to give every Venezuelan the chance to contribute to the nation’s defense.

On Saturday, crowds gathered in Caracas to sign up for the militia forces, which form part of Venezuela’s broader defense system. “As a Venezuelan, everyone has the duty. We have to be prepared for the comprehensive defense of the country. We workers reaffirm our support for the homeland,” said Rivas, a construction worker who joined the campaign.

The registration drive comes in the wake of reports that three U.S. Navy ships could soon approach Venezuelan waters as part of what Washington describes as anti-drug trafficking operations.

Venezuela’s government has strongly condemned the maneuvers, calling them an act of provocation. “[The U.S.] mobilizes military forces from regions far from Venezuela. At the same time, it launches psychological warfare through media, social networks, and fake news. It also incites terrorist groups that have already been crushed by our country. These forces have never succeeded, and they never will,” said Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

The move underscores Caracas’ efforts to rally public support and reinforce national sovereignty as geopolitical tensions in the region grow sharper.