Trump administration expands deportation strategy, Uganda denies involvement

CBS is reporting that the government has expanded efforts to deport migrants by pressuring foreign governments to accept individuals who aren’t even their own citizens.

Uganda has allegedly agreed to take in non-criminal deportees from across Africa, while Honduras will receive migrants from other Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America including families with children.

These controversial deals are based on the US "safe third country" law, which allows asylum seekers to be rerouted to nations deemed capable of processing their claims.

Critics argue the policy offloads U.S. asylum responsibilities onto countries with fragile systems and questionable human rights records.

The agreements are part of a broader push by the Trump administration to ramp up deportations when returning migrants to their home countries isn't possible.

Uganda has denied reports that such a deal has been struck.

The country’s Foreign Minister says there’s no such agreement, adding Uganda lacks the capacity to host foreign deportees.

So far, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini have agreed to similar deals, sparking backlash from human rights groups.