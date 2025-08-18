Iran says open to nuclear talks but no stop to enrichment

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that his country was ready to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, like it did in 2015 during a landmark deal with world powers.

"This is not something new. We have said that to build confidence about the peaceful nature of our nuclear program we are ready to take a series of actions provided that the unfair sanctions are lifted," Esmail Baghaei said.

The comments come after a recent visit by an International Atomic Energy Agency official to Iran last week.

Relations between the two soured after a 12-day air war was waged by Israel and the U.S in June, which saw key Iranian nuclear facilities bombed.

The IAEA board said on June 12 Iran had breached its non-proliferation obligations, a day before Israel’s airstrikes over Iran that sparked the war.

Bagahei said the talks with the nuclear watchdog will continue within days.

"The talks will continue and probably within the upcoming days a new round of talks between Iran and the IAEA will be held."