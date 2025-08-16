Welcome to Africanews

At least 18 dead after bus plunges off bridge in El Harrach, east of Algiers

By Rédaction Africanews

river

A tragic bus crash in Algiers has left 18 people dead and 24 others injured after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into the Oued El Harrach streambed around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, deploying 25 ambulances, 16 divers, and four rescue boats. Civilians jumped into action, wading into the water to help pull victims from the partially submerged bus before rescue teams arrived.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared a national day of mourning, ordering flags to fly at half-mast and extending condolences to the victims’ families.

Two of the injured remain in critical condition. Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

