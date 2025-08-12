Guinea: Paulo Duarte appointed new coach of the Syli National

Paulo Duarte, the 56-year-old Portuguese national, was named the new head coach by the Guinean Football Federation on Monday.

Duarte is expected to be presented to the press on Tuesday as the country gears up for further preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Portuguese national had previously coached Burkina Faso (2007-2012 and 2016-2019), Gabon (2012-2013), and Togo (2021-2024).

More recently, in May 2021, he was appointed coach of Togo, succeeding Frenchman Claude Le Roy, who resigned in April 2021. He officially took office in August 2021 before stepping down in June 2024.

Guinea currently sits at fifth place in group G with seven points. The group comprises Algeria, Botswana, Uganda, Somalia, and Mozambique.

The Syli National parted ways with their former coach, Kaba Diawara, in 2024 following his dismissal.

Guinea's football has deteriorated over the years, and the West African country is now struggling to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

Before joining Guinea, Duarte was coaching the Saudi side Al-Kholood until October 2024 before ending his contract.

Guinea's next match is against Somalia on 5 September. The two had a barren draw in their previous game on 22 March 2025.

Duarte aims to revive the Syli National for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2027 AFCON. Fans are hoping for a revival under his leadership.

He arrived in Conakry on Sunday, where he met with Sports Minister Kéamou Bogola Haba and Feguifoot leaders to discuss his priorities.