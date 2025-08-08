Maurice Kamto denounces 2025 presidential election exclusion as a political plot

Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), has sharply criticized the country’s ruling party and its institutions after being excluded from the upcoming 2025 presidential election.

In a fiery speech, Kamto denounced what he called a “long-planned” move by the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC) to eliminate him from the race.

“The decision to sideline me was taken long ago by the RDPC regime,” Kamto declared. He believes the government never forgave his party for boycotting the 2020 legislative and municipal elections, which he claims was a trap designed to destroy the MRC.

Kamto also lashed out at the Constitutional Council, the judiciary, and ELECAM, accusing them of colluding with the regime. He said the Ministry of Territorial Administration had played a leading role in a series of actions to block his political ambitions.

“You were betrayed without remorse,” Kamto told his supporters, referring to both national institutions and international actors. He specifically accused the United Nations of complicity, after it signed a “secret agreement” with ELECAM on May 9, allegedly to ensure electoral transparency.

Despite his disqualification, Kamto said the struggle for democracy in Cameroon will continue, calling the move a “political crime” against the Cameroonian people.

The government has not publicly responded to Kamto's accusations.