Senegal, Turkey deepen cooperation in key sectors

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan welcomed Sonko during his visit to the Turkish capital and the pair held bilateral talks.

Sonko also met with the speaker of Turkey’s parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, on Thursday.

The two countries signed four agreements covering the fields of defense, media, and education.

The visit aims to “deepen cooperation” between the two nations, according to Turkey’s head of communications.

Erdogan himself has made two visits to Senegal - in 2018 and in 2020.

Helped in part by its flag carrier Turkish Airlines, Anakara has accelerated ties with African countries in recent years.

Its military technology especially in the area of drones has also made Turkiye a major defense partner of several African countries.