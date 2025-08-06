El-Sissi condemns Gaza war, defends Egypt on aid

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi issued a scathing condemnation of the ongoing war in Gaza, calling it a "war of starvation, genocide, and liquidation of the Palestinian cause" during a press conference on Tuesday with visiting Vietnamese President Lương Cường.

“It must be clear to everyone that the war in Gaza is no longer a war to achieve political goals or to release hostages only,” el-Sissi said. “This war has long since surpassed any logic or justification.”

He appealed to European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump to urgently act and push for a ceasefire, stressing the need to protect civilians and allow immediate delivery of humanitarian aid.

Responding to accusations that Egypt is complicit in the blockade of Gaza, el-Sissi strongly denied the claims.

“There is a form of — I am sorry to say — moral bankruptcy,” he said. “The crossing has not been closed. It was destroyed four times during the last war, and Egypt is the one restoring it.”

He added that over 5,000 aid trucks are currently stalled on Egypt’s side of the Rafah crossing, with Israeli forces blocking entry on the Gaza side.

Despite its security cooperation with Israel, Egypt has positioned itself as a key mediator in ceasefire talks, while images of aid trucks lined up at the border have become a grim symbol of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.